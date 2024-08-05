Nissan has a slew of updates for the 2025 Frontier. The mid-size pickup truck has been given a new face, a handful of revised trims, more equipment, and wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto for the first time.

The front end is squared up, most noticeably on the lower corners of the grille where it meets the fascia. Frontier branding is gone from the top of the grille, and at the back, PRO-X and PRO-4X models get a bold plastic trim across the tailgate. These off-road-focused trucks also have snazzy new wheels, but all Frontiers have redesigned interior trim. And if you really want to stand out, select Afterburn Orange on the options list. It's a new exterior paint for 2025.

Frontier buyers get more standard equipment for 2025, too. SV trim levels and higher now have the 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a six-way power driver's seat. SV trucks have standard 17-inch wheels, and all Frontiers now have a tilt/telescoping steering wheel and a sliding rear window.

Other changes include a Crew Cab long-wheelbase option for PRO-4X and SL trim levels, plugging in a six-foot bed. Nissan's Intelligent Around View camera system now functions at speeds up to 12 mph in Off-Road Mode. A plethora of driver assists are standard, including lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warnings, and more.

The towing capacity is also up by 500 pounds for all Frontiers, maxing out at 7,150 pounds depending on the trim level and selected equipment. Nissan makes no mention of changes to the powertrain or suspension to warrant the increased towing. The Frontier uses a 3.8-liter V-6 engine making 310 horsepower and 281 pound-feet of torque, going to the ground through a nine-speed automatic transmission. A Nissan representative explained that additional testing was done to ensure the Frontier was capable of the added towing capability.

Pricing for the 2025 Frontier will drop before the end of summer. Expect a modest increase from the 2024 Frontier's base price of $32,020.