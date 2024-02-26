Satin exterior finishes on cars have gained popularity in recent years, and Ford is tapping into that demand with the 2024 Mustang. A new factory option will allow Mustang buyers to get a satin finish, but it's not a special-edition trim level. It's not even a special paint, because you can have it with any Mustang color.

Ford calls it the Matte Clear Film option. Essentially a type of paint protection film, it's available for either Mustang body style, starting with coupes and eventually coming to convertibles later. The film is a PPG product that goes over all existing factory color options, resulting in a smooth-looking satin finish that's covered by Ford's standard warranty. And yes, it's available for the Dark Horse, too.

“Mustang has been about driving freedom and freedom of expression for 60 years, and our new Matte Clear Film provides a whole new way for customers to make Mustang their own,” said Mustang Chief Program Engineer Laurie Transou.

While the film is available in any color, there are some limitations. Ford says you can't have it with the California Special package, and it doesn't pair with optional graphics packages for either the GT or EcoBoost models. With regards to Dark Horse, the Matte Clear Film option requires deleting the hood accent stripe, and you can't choose painted racing stripes. In related news, deleting graphics for the Dark Horse will now be possible even if you don't choose the Matte Clear Film. According to Ford, this gives Dark Horse a "more under-the-radar appearance." We'll let you be the judge of that.

Get the Motor1 Newsletter Sign Up Today

The factory-backed satin look doesn't come cheap. The option adds $5,995 to the sticker price, and while it's technically something that could be removed later, Ford advises against it and says such action should only be carried out by a professional shop.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang Matte Clear Film

20 Photos

The Matte Clear Film option will hit order banks on February 27. Deliveries will begin in June for coupes. Convertibles won't reach dealerships until Q4 2024.