Jeep is issuing a recall for over 45,000 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid SUVs due to a potential fire risk. The recall affects certain 2021-2024 models, with the company estimating that one percent of the affected vehicles suffer from the defect.

The recall arrives after an internal investigation prompted by a review of customer data following eight vehicle fires. According to the company, all the vehicles were parked and turned off, and six were connected to chargers.

Jeep says customers can continue driving their vehicles. However, it advises owners to park them away from other vehicles and structures. It also recommends that customers not recharge their Wranglers until they are fixed. The company is not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue.

Jeep will perform a software flash on the affected vehicles. If they continue to display a specific error code, the automaker will replace the battery pack. Jeep said it would inform affected owners when they may schedule to have their vehicles serviced.

The recall affects 32,125 US-market plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler 4xe SUVs in America. An estimated 3,856 are in Canada, while another 9,249 are outside North America.

Jeep introduced the plug-in Wrangler 4xe for the 2021 model year, and gave it a refresh in 2024. The hybrid off-roader comes powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, two electric motors, and a 17.3-kilowatt-hour battery pack. It makes 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque and can travel up to 22 miles purely on electric power.