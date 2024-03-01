When the third-generation Honda Pilot was new in 2016, the three-row SUV started at $30,875 with destination. Fast forward to 2025, and Honda's biggest SUV has gotten significantly pricier. Now in its fourth generation, the Honda Pilot starts at $41,295 with destination.

Honda released pricing for the lightly updated SUV, which includes six trim options for 2025. A new Black Edition model joins the lineup with a gloss black grille, black mirror caps, and blacked-out 20-inch wheels. The interior offers red-accented leather seating and red stitching. The Pilot Black Edition is the priciest of the group at $55,675, but it comes standard with all-wheel drive.

The entry point of the updated Pilot range is the base Sport model with two-wheel drive. Adding all-wheel drive is an extra $2,100. Honda is ditching the previous entry point from 2024, the Pilot LX with FWD, which increases the base price by $2,810. That version started at just $38,485.

The rugged Trailsport model—introduced in 2023—sits near the top of the lineup with a $50,495 starting price, and that version comes standard with AWD. It’s the second priciest trim behind the Black Edition. Honda still offers its HPD appearance package for 2025, which adds black- or bronze-colored wheels, HPD center caps, and special HPD graphics. It’s a $2,000 add-on on all Pilot trims.

Here’s how the entire pricing structure for the 2025 Honda Pilot breaks down: