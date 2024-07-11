The 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed is officially underway. The event takes place from Thursday, July 11 to Sunday, July 14, and this year more than 20 new models will make their debut on the lawns of the Goodwood Estate, with even more making the trek up the iconic hill climb.

Day one of the event is already under wraps. But there's still plenty to look forward to as the FoS carries on into the weekend. You can check out the full Goodwood Festival of Speed schedule right here.

Ford

There will be dozens of classic race cars from brands like Audi, Ferrari, and Mercedes-Benz taking on the hill climb challenge, as well as modern supercars from brands like Bugatti, Ford, Ferrari, Lamborghini, and many more. Heck, there will even be several classic motorcycles.

Friday we'll see cars from the turn of the century take on the course first, followed by iconic race cars of the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Rounding out the day will be the supercars—with a timed practice set to take place at 2:45 PM local time (9:45 AM ET).

Saturday is when things really take off. More iconic race cars and classic cars will take on the hill climb throughout the morning. An MG celebration—the brand is being honored at this year's event—begins at 1:15 PM. At 2:50 the timed shootout kicks off, while the rally cars begin their timed shootout at 3:30.

Polestar

Sunday is when the final shootout takes place. Red Bull will be honored with a special event beginning at 11:40 local time and MG will be honored yet again at 1:30. At 3:00 PM, all the cars take the starting line for the Shoot-Out Final.

This year promises to be another amazing event. Stay tuned to Motor1 to watch it all happen live.