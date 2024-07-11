The Mercedes-AMG GT63 is already a rocket ship. But most would agree it's more of a grand tourer than a full-on track car. That's where this car, the new GT63 Pro model, comes in. It gets more power, improved aerodynamics, and most importantly, additional cooling for the engine and trick all-wheel drive system.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro benefits from 26 extra horsepower and 37 more pounds-feet of torque over the standard model. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 now makes 603 horses and 627 lb-ft, allowing for a 0-60 mph sprint of 3.1 seconds and a 0-124 mph sprint of just 10.9 seconds. That's half a second quicker than the normal GT63, according to Mercedes, with a gigantic top speed of 197 mph.

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-Benz

More power isn't what makes the GT63 a better track car, though. Aero and cooling are far more important pieces of the puzzle, and the Pro model has more of both. The engine gets two new beefed-up radiators mounted in the front wheel arches to increase efficiency. The two differentials and the transfer case also get their own radiators with water pumps to maintain the AWD system's performance over long track sessions.

The front fascia of the GT63 Pro has been redesigned with more air deflectors and bigger intakes. There's also an active air panel in the nose to control air passing through based on speed and cooling needs. In all, Mercedes says it's eliminated 66 pounds of front axle lift. More trick air deflectors and fins mounted to the underbody, as well as a big fixed wing out back, contribute to 33 extra pounds of rear axle downforce.

Mercedes-Benz

The Pro gets carbon-ceramic brakes as standard. With 16.5-inch discs and six-piston calipers, it's the largest standard ceramic set from AMG on sale right now. The backs of the discs are made from titanium, reducing unsprung mass (something this car desperately needs). There are also lightweight 21-inch forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 5 tires. Ultra-sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 Rs are available as a no-cost option.

AMG's trick hydraulically linked suspension is standard on the Pro, too. There's also rear-wheel steering, AMG Performance bucket seats, and a smattering of carbon fiber throughout the exterior and interior. We suspect the only optional extra will be the paint, should you choose a flashy color.

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 Pro will make its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend, with deliveries expected next year. Mercedes doesn't mention pricing, though we expect it to be a bit more expensive than the base model, which starts at $136,050.