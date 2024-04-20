You knew it was coming. For those who prefer their insane Mercedes-Benz performance cars wearing sleek two-door clothing, you have a new toy. The Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance two-door coupe is here, and all indications suggest it was worth the wait.

Those familiar with Mercedes-AMG know E Performance is the company's name for hybrid power. You get 805 combined horsepower in the new GT flagship, courtesy of the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 at the front and an electric motor at the back. The gas burner alone accounts for 603 hp, but arguably the more impressive number is the combined 1,047 pound-feet of torque. With everything working together, Mercedes says the AMG GT63 S E Performance reaches 60 mph in a supercar-beating 2.7 seconds. The new-generation coupe might be bigger with its extra seats, but it's officially the fastest-accelerating AMG production model of them all.

While this is technically a plug-in hybrid, efficiency is not a factor here. The battery capacity is just 6.1 kWh, and Mercedes makes no mention of electric-only range other than to say it will be announced later. Instead, the battery's focus is on performance, and to that end, Mercedes keeps it at an optimal temperature to draw the most power when needed. Charging comes through either a plug or various driver-selectable recuperation settings, including a one-pedal mode similar to an EV.

A nine-speed dual-clutch transmission routes power through Mercedes-AMG's 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. In normal operation, the electric motor only drives the rear axle, but when slip is detected, power can be routed forward. Rear-axle steering and the AMG Active Ride Control suspension with roll stabilization are standard-issue here, as are carbon ceramic brakes. Six-piston calipers grip 16.5-inch rotors at the front, mounted behind standard-issue 20-inch wheels, while 15-inch rotors with single-piston calipers can be found out back. Optional wheels up to 21 inches are available.

Appearance-wise, you'd be hard-pressed to identify the E Performance version from the standard AMG GT63 unless you get up close. Mercedes adds special badging to the trunk lid, and there's a door hiding a charging port on the rear fascia. Unseen are changes to the active aero system, designed to optimize performance specifically for the hybrid powertrain. In the 2+2 cockpit, it's standard-issue Mercedes-AMG, which means it's not a bad place to be.

Pricing for the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance two-door will be announced closer to its on-sale date in late 2024.