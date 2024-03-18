After a little over a year's absence from the US market, the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe finally returns. The second-generation GT is essentially a hardtop version of the new SL, and both GT55 and GT63 are a couple thousand dollars cheaper than their equivalent roadsters. Mercedes announced Monday that pricing for the 469-horsepower GT55 starts at $136,050 including a $1,150 destination fee. For the 577-hp GT63, MSRP climbs to $177,050.

Get the Motor1 Newsletter

The second-generation GT Coupe is less of a hardcore sports car than the original, and more of, well, a GT car. It no longer has a bespoke platform, rear-mounted dual-clutch transaxle, dry-sump engine, or two-seat cabin. Now, the GT is a 2+2 with standard all-wheel drive. Both GT55 and GT63 are powered by a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 paired with a nine-speed multi-clutch automatic.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT63 First Drive Review

47 Photos

While the mission of the GT has changed a bit, its primary rival is still the Porsche 911. Price wise, the GT55 is a little cheaper than the $140,250 911 Carrera 4S, but because the AMG weighs so much—4,343 pounds—its performance should be more in line with the $123,350 Carrera 4. The GT63 slots in between the 911 Carrera 4 GTS and Turbo, but it's probably a closer comparison to the former rather than the latter.

As far as other GT cars are concerned, the Lexus LC500 is a lot cheaper at $100,300, but the new (and-far-more-powerful) Aston Martin Vantage will be closer to $200,000. Meanwhile, the Aston Martin DB12, Bentley Continental GT, and Ferrari Roma are all around $250,000.

Mercedes says the first second-generation GTs should arrive at US dealers some time this spring.