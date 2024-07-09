ECD Auto Design is expanding its line of restomod vehicles with the Toyota FJ. It’s a natural fit for a company that first started restoring old Land Rover Defenders. The FJ will soon join the company’s growing lineup of classics, including the Land Rover Range Rover, Jaguar E-Type, and Ford Mustang.

A 6.2-liter V-8 engine from Chevrolet that pairs with a six-speed automatic transmission powers each ECD FJ. The builder upgrades the fuel system with braided stainless-steel lines while adding a stainless-steel exhaust system. The aftermarket specialist also installs heavy-duty axles, an upgraded suspension, high-performance aluminum cooling systems, and improved disc brakes.

Inside, ECD matches the dashboard color to the exterior, while drivers get to grip a Momo steering wheel and sit in hand-stitched leather seats. The FJ isn’t as barebones as the original, with added heat and sound insulation, an air conditioner, a premium four-speaker sound system, Bluetooth capability, a backup camera, up to four USB charge ports, and an alarm system.

Buyers can choose a full-gloss paint option from the OEM color palette and pick from ECD’s range of 16-inch wheels. Leather options are available from the builder’s standard offerings, with line, bar, or diamond patterns. The headliner comes in black, gray, or beige.

ECD will begin building its first restomoded FJs late in the third quarter of 2024, with deliveries expected to start in Q1 2025. The builder will produce the FJ on the same line as its Defender and Range Rover classics.