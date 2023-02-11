Listen to this article

ECD Automotive Design is back at it again to bring us the Project Pivot, a restored and modified classic Defender that's powered by GM and painted in Subaru.

Fresh from releasing a Santorini Black Defender Project Mayhem restomod last month, ECD brings a different take to the renowned off-roader. The world’s largest Land Rover restoration company gave the Land Rover Defender 110 convertible a striking orange paint job that is color-matched to the well-known Subaru Sunshine Orange.

Gallery: Project Pivot Defender 110 Convertible by ECD Automotive Design

12 Photos

The vintage Land Rover Defender gets a matching orange grille and inserts, light surrounds, hinges and vents, and a black roof to match its black 16-inch Sawtooth wheels and BF Goodrich All-Terrain tires.

The interior of Project Pivot is just as luxurious, with top-of-the-line tan leather accents throughout. The front seats are upgraded and heated Exmoor Modular seats with horizontal stitching, and the dash features a black Momo Prototipo steering wheel, vintage gauges, and a touchscreen radio system. The two jump seats in the back are mounted on the passenger side, providing plenty of space for a family and gear. Entertainment features include a high-tech JL Audio sound system, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and two USB ports.

Project Pivot is powered by a GM LS3 engine and a six-speed automatic transmission. The suspension is ECD Air Ride, while the brakes are stock. The single Borla stainless sport exhaust adds to the vehicle's performance and style. The soft top is black and the multi-point soft top roll cage provides added safety.

ECD Automotive Design is renowned for its one-of-a-kind world-class builds, and Project Pivot is no exception. CEO and co-founder Scott Wallace stated, "Our clients push the limits of their imaginations to come up with inventive custom Defenders that break the rules of traditional automotive companies."

With the approach of its 500th build, ECD Automotive Design continues to inspire its clients to design their ultimate dream vehicle and test the boundaries of what can be built.