ECD Automotive Design is back at it again to make a splash in the restoration and modification industry with its newest project, the Project Ghost. As the largest Land Rover restoration company globally, ECD has a reputation for creating custom builds ranging from vintage Defenders to classic Jaguar E-Types, and the Project Ghost is no exception.

The attention-grabbing matte gray Land Rover Defender 110 is powered by an EV drivetrain, though it isn't the first time we've seen such a configuration. The electric ECD Defender has a 450-horsepower motor and a 100kWh battery pack, said to provide sufficient power for cruising city streets. Range, however, wasn't provided in its press release.

Gallery: ECD "Project Ghost" Classic Defender Restomod

11 Photos

ECD's CEO and co-founder, Scott Wallace, noted that the most crucial aspect of the client journey is helping them design the best custom Defender for their specific needs. To achieve this, ECD goes above and beyond by asking clients where the build will live, how they plan to use it, and the stature of the primary driver, among other things. This approach allows them to create a Defender that the client will love to drive.

For the Project Ghost, ECD revealed that the client was taller than the average driver of a Defender. As a result, the restomod project features a reduced size and lowered seat box, allowing the seat to sit lower and move further back, accommodating a taller everyday driver than the original Defenders would.

The classic Defender 110 sits on 16-inch Wolf Steel wheels in matte black, matching the other exterior black accents, including the roll cage, steering guard, and vents. Inside, the restored Defender features modern black leather Corbeau Trailcat reclining seats with a striking scarlet red vertical diamond single stitch on the seatbacks. With space for up to seven people, the middle has three Land Rover 60/40 seats, while the back has two forward-facing jump seats.

In the front, Project Ghost's Puma dashboard is wrapped in black leather, with the traditional panel and center console positions switched for driver convenience and finished off with ECD electric gauges. Other custom features include the black MOMO Prototipo steering wheel and metal billet buttons on the radio panel. To provide entertainment during nighttime city drives, the older Defender is equipped with an Alpine Halo touchscreen, JL Audio speakers, and a JBL Active subwoofer. The audio system can access Bluetooth, CarPlay, Sirius XM, and traditional radio stations. Other deluxe updates include three USB ports, WiFi, and a backup camera.