Update: Porsche has fully revealed the 911 Hybrid, complete with 532 horsepower and a $166,895 price tag. Head on over to our full reveal article for all the details.

For the first time in its 60-year history, the production Porsche 911 is going hybrid. Porsche will reveal the refreshed 992-generation 911 today in Stuttgart via livestream, and we have all the details.

It'll Be Quicker Than Its Predecessor

Porsche revealed earlier this month its new hybrid 911 lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes, 16.9 seconds, or 8.7 seconds than the "corresponding version of the predecessor model."

The company has said in the past the added hybrid equipment, which will undoubtedly add weight, has been installed mainly to improve performance, rather than boost efficiency. So a quicker 'Ring time makes sense.

No technical details of the hybrid system have been shared just yet, though we suspect a sandwich-style motor mounted between the engine and the transmission, powered by a small onboard battery.

Porsche Has Done a Lot of Testing

In addition to its many laps of the Nurburgring, the hybrid 911 has been cycled through an incredible amount of development miles to ensure its good running. Porsche says it's driven prototypes a total of 3.1 million miles in the past few years.

Porsche announced on May 13 its development team had finally finished work on the 911 hybrid, just in time for the 992's refresh.

The Hybrid Shouldn't Be the Only 911 We Learn About Today

While the hybrid will be the center of attention, Porsche should reveal updates to the rest of the 911 range. In typical Porsche fashion, we expect minor updates to things like fascias, trim, options, and pricing.

So even if you're not interested in the hybrid tech, this announcement will likely have something worth watching for.