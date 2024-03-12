Porsche's Annual and Sustainability Report for 2023 is out, all 239 pages of it. By far the most important fact mentioned in the lengthy document is news about the 911 hybrid. We get to find out the electrified sports car will break cover in early summer with a six-cylinder engine.

It's touted as an "ultra-sporty hybrid" providing the best of both worlds by making the iconic car "even faster and more efficient." The partially electrified model will be a new member of a revamped 911 lineup, likely known internally by its "992.2" codename. Interestingly, Porsche hints there will be more than just one version with a hybrid setup, claiming the hardware will be used in "selected derivatives of the 911 model line."

Porsche 911 Hybrid spy photos from the Nurburgring and Sweden

12 Photos

Porsche doesn't go into any details about the 911 Hybrid, although it does say the newly developed powertrain takes after the firm's racing arm. Presumably, lessons learned from the 919 and 963 programs have helped the road car division engineer an electrified 911 to meet increasingly stringent emissions regulations. About a year ago, CEO Oliver Blume said the new car wouldn't be a plug-in hybrid, so no charging port.

Separately, Frank Moser, Vice President of 911 and 718 model lines mentioned last year the hybrid model "should not get too heavy," which would explain the non-PHEV route. A plug-in hybrid would've required a bigger battery pack, adding weight and complexity while creating packaging issues.

According to sources close to Zuffenhausen, the 911 Hybrid will reportedly have a 48V starter motor built into the dual-clutch automatic gearbox. The umpteenth variant of the 911 is said to boast an electric motor powering the front wheels while the combustion engine is going to drive the rear axle. Consequently, it'll have AWD.

The e-motor is expected to get its juice from a small, lightweight lithium-ion battery pack developed specifically for this application and mounted behind the rear seats. The weight penalty is unlikely to exceed 220 pounds (100 kilograms) compared to an equivalent version that doesn't have the extra hybrid bits.

The juiciest rumor surrounding the 911 Hybrid is the possibility of an electrified GT2 RS with a mild-hybrid setup. The combined output from the electric motor and a twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six is expected to surpass 700 horsepower. The torque figure is unknown, but rumor has it that a "significant increase" is planned over the 911 Turbo S' 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters). A weight distribution of 39:61 front/rear is mooted.

The crown jewel of the 992 family is apparently scheduled to come out in 2026.

A fully electric 911 isn’t happening this generation since Porsche has said an EV won’t be released this decade. The goal is to keep selling 911s with combustion engines for as long as possible, even if that means switching to synthetic fuel to meet stricter regulations. Porsche has been producing nearly carbon-neutral eFuel since late 2022 at its factory in Chile.

It's worth noting the European Union has already agreed to exempt synthetic fuels from the 2035 ban on new cars that generate harmful emissions. It could mean the 911's days with combustion engines are not numbered after all.