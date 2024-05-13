A completely new era for the Porsche 911 will begin on May 28. Porsche plans to reveal the first road-going 911 hybrid, pushing the iconic sports car into the modern era.

We've seen the 911 hybrid in prototype form for over two years now. Porsche tells us that development is now complete, amassing 3.1 million miles in the process. Some of that mileage comes from the Nürburgring, where Porsche shares a rather tantalizing clue as to what badge the electrified 911 will wear. We're told the hybrid laps the Nordschleife loop in 7 minutes, 16.9 seconds, 8.7 seconds faster than "the corresponding version of the predecessor model."

Gallery: Porsche 911 Hybrid Development

7 Photos

Basic math brings us to 7:25.6, and a quick look through recent Porsche 911 Nurburgring lap times brings us to the 992-generation Carrera S, which turned a 7:25 lap back in 2020. Images shared from Porsche don't reveal badges, but the lack of bonkers bodywork points to something on the milder side. A Carrera S with a hybrid powertrain certainly fits that bill.

“For the first time in our icon’s 61-year history, we are installing a hybrid drive system in

a roadgoing 911," said Frank Moser, Porsche vice president for the 911 and 718. "This innovative performance hybrid makes the 911 even more dynamic. We left nothing to chance

during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world

from the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing

in Dubai."

Details of the hybrid powertrain are as yet unknown. Porsche tells us it's aimed at performance, not efficiency, and we were previously told it won't be a plug-in hybrid. With a 'Ring time of 7:16, is should be plenty fast without losing its capability to carve corners.

All will be revealed on May 28. Be sure to check back in 18 days time, we'll have everything you need to know.