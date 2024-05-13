Last year Jaguar Land Rover announced an expensive rebranding. The company shortened its corporate name to JLR, turned its Land Rover models into individual brands, and teased Jaguar's electrified future. The company's $18.6-billion investment will include an effort to take Jaguar upmarket, which will put the price of its first electric vehicle at over £100,000 ($125,000 at today's exchange rate).

We'll get our first look at what $125k will get you later this year when Jaguar reveals a concept that previews the new GT. The British carmaker will launch the car at an event somewhere in the United States, a market it says is vital to the company's success. The hope is to put Jaguar in competition with brands like Bentley and Porsche.

Jaguar's three new electric vehicles will ride on the Jaguar Electrified Platform. JLR CEO Adrian Mardell said the architecture, which is special to the brand, would allow Jaguer to feel unique once again, according to Automotive News Europe.

This isn't the first time the company has sought premium buyers, as Mardell noted that Jaguar had previously been successful at such an effort in the 1990s.

Personally, we're hoping for an XJ220 revival. Jaguar Chief Creative Officer Gerry McGovern said during last week's company investors call that limited-run special editions will be vital to the brand's relaunch and pricing strategy. The new, four-door GT will be an all-new model for the brand that’ll take inspiration from past vehicles like the iconic E-Type. It goes on sale sometime in 2025.