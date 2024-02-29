The Jaguar C-X75 concept originally debuted at the 2010 Paris Motor Show. It seemed like the company was close to putting the vehicle into production, but Jaguar eventually canceled the project after building a few prototypes. Now, famed designer Ian Callum's company Callum has taken up the reigns, converting one of those models into a road-legal machine as a customer commission.

The C-X75 that Callum made road-ready was one of the four surviving stunt cars from the filming of 2015's Spectre. Dave Bautista's Mr. Hinx character drove it in a chase scene against Daniel Craig's James Bond in the Aston Martin DB10.

Ian Callum led the design team for the original C-X75 concept, while Williams Advanced Engineering built the stunt cars for the film. Rather than the plan to use hybrid powertrains for the original production-spec C-X75, these cars received Jaguar 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engines.

Callum had to make hundreds of changes so their client could use the car in the UK. It has things like a has a quieter exhaust, catalytic converters, and a revised engine calibration. The body wears a fresh coat of paint, and the panel gaps have been tightened. There are also new side mirrors with integrated turn signals in place of the foam pieces on the stunt car.

The C-X75 was initially supposed to use an unconventional powertrain. It would have had four electric motors, each making 195 horsepower. Plus, two turbines would have been capable of running on compressed natural gas, diesel, biofuel, or LPG to charge the battery. Jaguar claimed the car could hit 62 miles per hour in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph. The hybrid setup, according to the company, would've allowed for a 560-mile range.

Jaguar continued to develop the C-X75 but dropped the plan to use turbines as a range extender. The company switched to working with Cosworth to prepare a supercharged and turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a 10,000 rpm redline. Plus, there would have been two electric motors – one powering each axle. The total output was approximately 850 horsepower.

The newly road-legal C-X75 will make its public debut at the Bicester Heritage Scramble on April 21.

