A monocoque chassis. Carbon-ceramic brakes. A titanium exhaust with a ceramic coating. A 1,200-horsepower V-12 engine. Sounds like the recipe for a new hypercar, right? Except it's not. Those are just a few of the features found on the new Engler V12, a quad bike that sounds better poised to compete with a Bugatti than a Honda TRX250X ATV.

Engler Automotive will disclose specific details about the engine within a year, but we know it’ll make 700-800 naturally aspirated horsepower in its least potent setup, a bit less than the new Ferrari 12Cilindri. The top-tier version of the upgraded V-12 engine produces 1,200 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of torque, and the company claims it’ll meet the strictest emissions regulations, including California’s.

The Engler V12 has an in-house designed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission built in collaboration with Technical University, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, in Kosice, Slovakia. It weighs just 66 pounds, a fraction of its 2,645-lbs curb weight. The Engler has 20-inch magnesium forged wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, and it all mounts to the chassis with titanium suspension bits and proprietary shock absorbers.

The quad fits two riders on its supple leather seats, upholstered in the same material as Hermès’s bags. Engler makes the seat specific to the client. It has two touchscreen displays—one for vehicle telematics and another for the Apple CarPlay-enabled infotainment system.

Engler designed the V12 without any pedals, putting all of the vehicle controls on the steering bar. Its height-adjustable windshield works in sync with the active aerodynamics hidden in the bodywork. There are also no seatbelts—though if you were to get in a crash, getting ejected might be safer than staying on the quad, as there's no bodywork between you and open air.

Engler Automotive builds just 10 cars a year, but it has plans to increase that number with the introduction of this quad. The company is currently testing the V12 on the track before it hits public streets for testing in traffic.