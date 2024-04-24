A few months after it revealed the facelifted 4 Series coupe and convertible, BMW has pulled the veil on their four-door companions, the 4 Series Gran Coupe and all-electric i4. For 2025, these models get subtle styling tweaks inside and out, laser taillights, new infotainment, and updated engines for the gas-powered variants.

The 430i Gran Coupe still has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, but now, it's augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. This engine now runs the Miller cycle, for increased efficiency, and BMW made a number of tweaks to improve breathing. In the M440i Gran Coupe, you now have 386 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque, a nice bump over the previous 382 hp and 369 lb-ft, all thanks to the mild-hybrid system. As before, both engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Gallery: 2025 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

24 Photos

There's no power bump for any i4 variant, but both it and the 4 Series Gran Coupe get a number of visual tweaks. Most obvious is the headlights, which ditch the long-running BMW "Angel Eye" design for a more abstracted, kink motif. Standard on the M440i and i4 M50 and optional on other models are adaptive LED headlights and laser rear taillights taken off the M4 CSL. There are some new wheel designs, and BMW tweaked the kidney-grille trim as well.

Inside, there are two new steering wheel options—a two-spoke for standard models, and a flat-bottom three-spoke version for the M Sport cars. The curved infotainment display also now runs BMW's latest infotainment, iDrive 8.5, and for the i4, there's improved EV route planning with charging stops. Other than that, there's not a ton of difference. The HVAC vent design is tweaked, but that's really it.

So, little improvements, nothing mind-blowing. But the 4 Series and i4 were already great, so not much tweaking was needed. BMW has yet to release pricing, but says production will begin in July.

Gallery: 2025 BMW i4

37 Photos