There aren't many four-seat convertibles these days. But Mercedes-Benz is holding the line with its CLE. The soft-top made a soft debut in July 2023, just after the official reveal of the CLE coupe. Details for the European version came in February, and now, we have information for the North American model. Pricing starts at $65,500, including a $1,150 destination charge.

For that, you get the CLE 300 4Matic Cabriolet in Standard trim. That means a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder under the hood generating 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. For more power you'll need the CLE 450 4Matic Cabriolet, which costs an even $75,000. It uses MB's familiar 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six, pumping out 375 hp with 369 lb-ft of twist. Both engines send power to all four wheels through a nine-speed automatic transmission, which incorporate a 48-vold mild hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator. Here's a breakdown of pricing for CLE Cabriolet trim levels, including the destination charge.

Model Cost (Including $1,150 Destination Fee) CLE 300 4Matic Cabrolet Standard $65,500 CLE 300 4Matic Cabriolet Pinnacle $68,100 CLE 450 4Matic Cabriolet Standard $75,000 CLE 45 4Matic Cabriolet Pinnacle $77,600

If these trims and powertrains sound familiar, they should. The convertible CLE-Class mirrors its hardtop sibling in the US market, right down to the electronically limited top speed of 130 mph. The CLE 450 gets there the fastest, with Mercedes listing a 0-60 mph time of 4.2 seconds. The Standard version does the sprint in 6.2 seconds.

All CLE Cabriolets get standard-issue Airscarf and Aircap systems, aimed at keeping folks warm and cozy when the roof is down. Airscarf blows warm air around the necks of front-seat passengers, while Aircap uses deflectors on the windshield and rear headrests to help channel air over the open cockpit. Optional leather seats receive a special coating to help keep them cool when exposed to direct sunlight. And the roof can be raised or lowered in 20 seconds while driving at up to 37 mph.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet will reach dealerships later in the spring. Want to know more? Check out our full article covering the CLE Cabriolet's debut.