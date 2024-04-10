The last time the Toyota 4Runner was new, President Obama was fresh in the Oval Office and the Black Eyed Peas were at the top of the Billboard charts. That was 15 years ago. Now there's a new 4Runner—finally—and although Toyota has rebuilt its iconic off-roader from the ground up, it keeps its rugged spirit intact.

Based on the also-new Tacoma, the 2025 4Runner uses the same TNGA-F truck architecture. It ditches the outdated 4.0-liter V-6 and five-speed automatic for a standard turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 278 horsepower and 378 pound-feet of torque. That’s 8 more hp than the current 4Runner and a whopping 100 additional pound-feet.

An optional I-Force Max hybrid version of the same engine makes 326 hp and 465 lb-ft. Both of those powertrains forgo the ancient five-speed for a new eight-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately, there’s no manual to be found.

The 4Runner will be offered with two-wheel drive, part-time four-wheel drive, and full-time four-wheel drive depending on how you spec it. All 2WD models will have a limited-slip differential while 4WD models will get the same LSD and an electronically controlled two-speed transfer case with high- and low-range gearing, as well as Toyota's Active Traction Control (A-Trac).

There's also what Toyota calls a new Stabilizer Bar Disconnect Mechanism for better articulation. Accessible with one button push, it lets the 4Runner flex while keeping its tires on the ground. The 4Runner has a 32-degree approach and a 24-degree departure angle.

Engine Output Transmission 2.4-Liter Four-Cylinder 278 HP / 378 LB-FT Eight-Speed Automatic 2.4-Liter Four-Cylinder Hybrid 326 HP / 465 LB-FT Eight-Speed Automatic

And the new 4Runner promises to be even more capable. Mud, Dirt, and Sand modes and a quieter Crawl Control function join the party for 2025, while a new Trailhunter trim (borrowed from the Tacoma) joins the rest of the range. Buyers will be able to choose from nine 4Runner trims: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, TRD Off Road, TRD Off Road Premium, Limited, Platinum, TRD Pro, and the aforementioned Trailhunter, the toughest of the bunch.

The 4Runner Trailhunter has 33-inch off-road tires that lift the ride height by 2.0 inches up front and 1.5 inches in the rear. Two-and-a-half-inch Old Man Emu forged shocks with remote reservoirs from ARB dot the corners of the suspension. There's also an ARB-designed roof rack, a high-mounted air intake for the I-Force Max powertrain (standard on the Trailhunter), a 20-inch light bar, and steel skid plates. Those hardcore upgrades join new visual cues like the Toyota heritage grille with a bronze “TOYOTA” wordmark.

Customers who aren't as interested in off-roading can opt for the new 4Runner Limited trim. The fanciest 4Runner has black accents on the exterior and premium upgrades inside like a heated second row, a head-up display, and automatic rain-sensing wipers.

The 2025 Toyota 4Runner comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, but there’s an available 14.0-inch touchscreen with a 12.3-inch digital cluster on higher grades. That has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging, and both USB-A and USB-C outlets.

Every version of the new 4Runner gets Toyota’s Safety Sense 3.0 standard, including equipment like automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-tracing assist, road-sign recognition, and high-beam assist.

One thing we don’t know is how much this new 4Runner costs. The 2024 model starts at $42,100 with destination, so we expect the new 2025 model to be a bit pricier than that. The new Toyota Tacoma, by comparison, starts at $32,995. The new 4Runner will go on sale later this year.