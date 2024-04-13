We live in a world where, sadly, not every old muscle car can be saved. While the most desirable versions—usually examples with V-8s and manual transmissions—tend to stay on the road, less exciting versions with smaller engines and slushboxes get forgotten. That's exactly what happened to this third-generation Chevy Camaro.

Whomever owned this Camaro last probably didn't think putting in the work to get it back on the road was worth it. Though it looks great, the underpowered 3.1-liter V-6 and four-speed automatic don't make for a very enticing powertrain. So instead, they parked it in a field in Cincinnati and left it there, totally untouched, for the past 20 years.

As you can imagine, leaving a car outside next to some trees for two decades doesn't do a lot of good. The car is covered in a thick layer of dirt and debris, and buried a few inches deep into the ground. Paint that isn't shrouded in dirt is caked in green mold. WD Detailing on YouTube decided it would be worth their time to extract the forlorn Camaro from its muddy grave and give it a second chance at life.

It doesn't take long for the WD Detailing team to realize they've got their work cut out for them. It takes a while to clear all of the loose dirt sitting on the car, and a few passes to clear all of the grime from the paint. Even then, the car isn't perfect. Inside, the team finds a huge rat's nest occupying a spare steering wheel. There's also a ton of debris and dirt embedded into the carpet. During the clean-up process, the team finds a belt sander and, strangely, a coffee maker in the trunk. They also find someone cut open the unibody to gain access to the fuel pump.

By the end of the process, this Camaro looks clean enough to be an LS swap candidate. Provided it's not too rusty underneath, we presume it'll finally get the attention it deserves.