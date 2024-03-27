The 2024 New York Auto Show is kicking off today for the media, and Hyundai with its sister brand Kia is attending the event to host a few important debuts. While the Santa Cruz pickup truck and Tucson crossover are getting a mid-cycle nip and tuck, the K4 is an all-new compact sedan and a direct replacement for the outgoing Forte.

Of the three vehicles, it's the Santa Cruz that remains a mystery since the other two have already been previewed. The Ford Maverick rival seems to be getting a tougher look judging by the teasers, and we can expect a revamped dashboard with a pair of 12.3-inch screens as seen in other recent Hyundais.

We first saw the 2025 Tucson back in November 2023 when Hyundai unveiled the updated model for the South Korean market before giving it the N Line treatment in December. Aside from some subtle styling revisions, it has more buttons, new climate controls, and a gear selector relocated to the steering wheel column. Expect to see slimmer air vents, a bigger wireless charging pad, and two rotary knobs that incorporate tiny screens.

As far as the Kia is concerned, the K4 is a vast departure from the old Forte it's replacing. It looks radically different inside and out, but technical specifications are shrouded in mystery. We should learn what's what later today during the car's debut at the New York Auto Show. The South Korean version was presented last week with a teal interior we’re hoping to see here in the United States.

Hyundai's live stream starts at 9:20 AM EST whereas Kia's begins 25 minutes later, at 9:45 AM EST. All three vehicles should go on sale in the United States later this year as 2025MY products.