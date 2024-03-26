The G-Wagen has carried Mercedes-Benz's off-road torch for the past 45 years. And the boxy SUV hasn't changed much in nearly half a century. But for 2024, Mercedes is finally electrifying its iconic off-roader—mildly—ahead of the upcoming EQG EV later this year.

The base G550 ditches its V-8 for a new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine with mild-hybrid assist via an exhaust gas turbocharger and an electric auxiliary compressor. That gives the base G-Class 443 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, with the integrated starter generator alone delivering 20 hp and 148 lb-ft. That's 27 more total hp than the previous model, but a bit less torque.

Engine Horsepower Torque 2024 G550 Turbo 3.0L I-6 Hybrid 443 HP 413 LB-FT 2025 G550 Twin-Turbo 4.0L V-8 416 HP 450 LB-FT

An updated nine-speed automatic with a torque converter yields wider gear ratios overall, while all-wheel drive with a 40-60 torque split comes standard. And even with the smaller-displacement engine, the G550 still has excellent off-road prowess. Three mechanical differential locks pair with a transfer case that offers low-range off-road gearing. The same 9.5 inches of ground clearance sits remains, as does the truck's 30- and 31-degree approach and departure angles, respectively.

Mercedes baked an Off-Road Cockpit function into the MBUX infotainment system to aid off-roading. The Off-Road Cockpit displays items like vehicle positioning, altitude, steering angle, and temperature on the 12.3-inch touchscreen and corresponding digital instrument cluster, allowing users to customize the display as they see fit. The “Transparent Hood” function borrowed from the EQE and GLC also carries over, allowing the driver to see “through” the front end of the car using the 360-degree overhead camera.

There's a bevy of other technologies available on the G-Class, including a suite of safety equipment as part of the standard Driver Assistance package. That includes adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, traffic sign recognition, and more. The Parking package also comes with a 360-degree overhead camera. Buyers can add on things like adaptive steering assist, active emergency stopping, and route-based speed assist.

While the base G550 downsizes its engine, the performance-oriented G63 goes unchanged. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 carries over, with 577 hp and 627 lb-ft, and the same 48-volt mild-hybrid assist as the base model. That's enough power to launch the G63 to 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds.

AMG Active Ride Control is a new option on the G63, and it adds hydraulic roll stabilization and adjustable adaptive damping for better on- and off-road performance. You can get it as part of the AMG Offroad Package Pro.

Both the base G550 and G63 get subtle visual upgrades for 2025. The G63 specifically comes with a new Manufaktur Hyper Blue Magno paint option, standard adaptive LED headlights, and a refreshed bumper design. You can also pick from six different wheel options ranging from 20 to 22 inches.

One thing Mercedes doesn’t divulge is how much the new-and-improved G-Class costs. The 2024 model starts at $144,150 with destination and the G63 is $180,950. Expect the 2025 model to be slightly pricier in both respects.