Not all Mini Coopers are electric, at least not yet. Following the new Cooper SE debut came the combustion version with two engine options. Now we have full disclosure on the new Mini you can buy in the US, available in the Cooper S trim with just a single powertrain. And sadly, it doesn't include a manual option. Mini tells us that ship has well and truly sailed, and it's not coming back.

What you do get is the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making the same 201 horsepower and 221 pound-feet of torque announced during its February debut. It goes to the front wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and in optimal conditions, Mini says the Cooper S for Americans can reach 60 mph in 6.3 seconds.

"Seeing the new, Mini Cooper S having fun on the streets of New York is a testament to Mini as a small, fun-to-drive car with a big heart," said Mike Peyton, Mini's vice president of the Americas.

It will cost you at least $33,195 to partake in the fun, including Mini's $995 destination charge. For that, you get a Cooper S Hardtop in Signature trim riding on 17-inch wheels and painted one of four colors, top to bottom. Inside there's the 9.4-inch center display and cloth seats available in either light gray or black. Those seats are heated in front, and the steering wheel also has standard-issue heat.

The base trim includes a heads-up display, a panoramic moonroof, and a nice array of tech systems and driver-assists. That includes a backup camera, dynamic cruise control, automatic headlights, parking assist, and more.

You'll need to step up to the Signature Plus trim for an extra $2,400 if you desire more features. That opens up the two-tone body/roof color options Minis are known for, not to mention more paint choices, more wheel choices, and more tech including Mini's Active Driving Assistant. The range-topper in the Cooper S lineup is the Iconic trim, adding even more features like augmented reality navigation, power seats, the premium stereo, and other features. It also adds $4,100 to the base price, elevating the sticker to $37,295. Though at this level there are few options left to bump the price higher.

Mini tells us that 2025 Cooper S production is already underway and models will reach dealership showrooms in May. For now, you can see it at the 2024 New York Auto Show starting March 29.