The Mercedes-Benz lineup will grow later this year with the 2025 GLC350e 4Matic plug-in hybrid. The new variant joins the GLC300 in the lineup and goes on sale in the US in the second half of 2024.

Under the hood is a a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 134-horsepower electric motor and a 24.8-kilowatt-hour (usable) battery. The total system output is 313 hp and 406 pound-feet of torque. Eighty percent of the total torque output—325 lb-ft—is instantly available from the electric motor.

Mercedes estimates that the crossover can accelerate to 60 miles per hour in 6.6 seconds. It electronically limits the GLC’s top speed to 135 mph when using the engine but caps it at 87 mph when the vehicle is operating in pure-electric mode.

The plug-in hybrid can travel up to 81 miles on a single charge, but Mercedes achieved that number on Europe’s forgiving WLTP cycle, and the US will likely see a lower figure. Owners will be able to recharge the battery in about 30 minutes with the standard 60-kilowatt DC charger.

It’ll be available in three trims: Standard, Exclusive, and Pinnacle. Standard features include heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, power liftgate, blind-spot assist, adaptive high-beam assist, and more. The Exclusive trim gets a Burmester 3D Surround Sound audio system, enhanced ambient lighting, and illuminated door sills. The Pinnacle gets all that in addition to a head-up display, noise- and heat-insulating glass, and upgraded Digital Light headlights.

Inside is a 12.3-inch digital instrument screen and an 11.9-inch central infotainment display. Customers will be able to pick from 11 exterior colors, 13 upholstery options, and eight unique wheel designs.

The GLC350e 4Matic will complete the GLC range, according to the automaker, and it’ll reach dealer lots later this year. Mercedes will announce how much the crossover costs closer to its on-sale date. The 2023 GLC300 4Matic with 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque starts at $50,250 (the price includes the $1,150 destination charge), and the new plug-in hybrid variant should command more than that.