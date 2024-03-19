After giving the SL roadster a four-cylinder engine in 2022, Mercedes-AMG is putting the small 2.0-liter unit inside its coupe equivalent. The new GT43 serves as the entry-level variant by halving the cylinder count compared to the hotter V8 models. In addition, it loses the all-wheel-drive system in favor of a rear-wheel-drive layout.

A more comfortable 2+2 gran tourer than the preceding dedicated two-seater sports car, the new AMG GT Coupe inherits the Formula 1-derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger from the SL43. However, the new coupe packs a greater punch since its four-pot mill is good for 416 horsepower or 41 hp more than the convertible.

2025 Mercedes-AMG GT43

21 Photos

It also has 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque, an increase of 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) over the SL43. AMG has engineered the revamped GT with a mild-hybrid setup providing a temporary boost in power of 14 hp. Output is routed to the rear axle via a nine-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Despite the extra oomph, putting a four-banger into the AMG GT Coupe is still a tough pill to swallow for enthusiasts. You can imagine it's not impressively quick given the downsized engine. The sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) takes 4.6 seconds, so it's on par with the Volkswagen Golf R. Weird comparison, I know. Flat out, it'll do 174 mph (280 km/h), which is only a smidge more than the hot hatchback from Wolfsburg.

Mercedes-AMG doesn't mention the curb weight, but it must be substantially lower after deleting four cylinders and the AWD layout. That said, the second-generation model is significantly chunkier than its predecessor after transitioning to a larger and more practical GT car. For reference, the new V8-powered, all-wheel-drive GT63 tips the scales at a colossal 4,343 pounds (1,970 kilograms).

Today's reveal concerns the GT43 for Europe where Mercedes-AMG intends to sell the base version with a standard two-seat layout and an optional 2+2 arrangement. All-wheel steering is also going to cost extra. When fitted, the rear wheels will steer in the opposite direction as the front wheels at speeds of up to 62 mph (100 km/h) and in the same direction at higher speeds.

We've reached out to Mercedes and learned the car is also coming to the United States as a 2025MY, with details to be disclosed closer to launch. Logic tells us it'll significantly undercut the $136,050 GT55 coupe sold in the US. Just to get an idea, the SL43 convertible is roughly $31,000 cheaper than the SL55.

The GT43 and SL43 aren't the only high-end models to use the 2.0-liter engine borrowed from the compact "45" models. AMG also installs the small unit in the latest C63 and GLC63. Internally codenamed M139l, the world's most powerful series production four-cylinder engine is mounted longitudinally in these more expensive cars rather than transversally as is the case with the CLA45, GLA45, etc.

Fun fact – the base Lotus Emira has the transverse version of this engine, dubbed M139.