The Mercedes-Benz GLC debuted over a decade ago as the GLK. Since then, it has become one of the brand’s best-selling models, and a new generation looks to continue that success. The 2023 GLC will launch in the US in two flavors – the GLC 300 and the GLC 300 4Matic, but more versions are coming.

Hybrid Power

Mercedes uses its M254 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in The rear-wheel-drive GLC 300 and all-wheel-drive GLC 300 4Matic. The powertrain features 48-volt mild-hybrid technology with its second-generation integrated starter-generator. The GLC 300 produces 258 horsepower (192 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque, with the ISG providing an additional 23 hp (17 kW) and 148 lb-ft (200 Nm) of torque boost.

The GLC 300 4Matic arrives with all-wheel drive, while both US-bound variants pair their engines with Mercedes’ nine-speed transmission. Mercedes says both GLC 300 variants can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6.2 seconds. The GLC does feature 4.5 degrees of rear-wheel steering, but it won’t be available on the US versions due to a low take rate.

Bigger Is Better

The new GLC is slightly larger than the model it replaces. The GLC’s overall length is up 2.4 inches to 185.7. The wheelbase grows by 0.6 inches, but it is 0.1 inches shorter. Although the crossover remains the same width, the front and rear track grow by 0.3 and 1.9 inches, respectively. The larger footprint translates into more cabin and cargo space, which increases by 1.8 cubic feet to 21.2.

While the new GLC is larger, it’s slipperier, too, as Mercedes lowered its drag coefficient from 0.31 to 0.29. Mercedes optimized many components such as the underbody paneling, wheels and wheel spoilers, roof spoiler, and more, designing the new crossover with comfort, quietness, and efficiency in mind.

The GLC’s new design features front-end styling that marries the slim headlights with the grille. The AMG Line gets a grille decorated with a three-dimensional star pattern. The GLC looks more athletic than the outgoing model, with a revamped greenhouse design and an all-new rear with new taillights. Wheels will range from 18 to 20 inches, while Mercedes will offer it with optional running boards and the optional Digital Light.

The Latest Tech

Inside, the 2023 GLC gets a substantial upgrade, taking inspiration from the new S-Class. Mercedes pairs a 12.3-inch driver display on the dash with an 11.9-inch central screen that features the company’s second-generation MBUX infotainment technology. The dash and doors receive new styling, and the crossover comes packed with standard features such as wireless charging and heated front seats. Mercedes also rejiggered its equipment packages based on actual buyer behavior.

Safety is big in the new GLC, with Mercedes offering the Driving Assistance Package. Mercedes also improved its Active Distance Assist Distronic, which can now react at speeds of up to 60 mph, up from 30 mph.

Mercedes hasn’t said when the new GLC would launch, but we’ll get more information on the trim lineup and pricing closer to its on-sale date. Mercedes will grow the GLC’s lineup with a plug-in hybrid variant at a later date. The high-performance AMG GLC versions will launch sometime next year.