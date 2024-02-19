Whether we’re talking about sedans, coupes, hatchbacks, or SUVs, it's always the same story. Whenever a new car debuts, it's bigger and heavier than its predecessor. If we're lucky, the automaker adds horsepower and torque to try and partially compensate for the rampant obesity. The new BMW M5 fits the bill, provided a new report from a reputable BMW insider is accurate.

A Bimmer Post forums member with a good track record of getting things right about future BMWs has shared some juicy technical specifications. Codenamed G90, the super sedan will inherit the plug-in hybrid V8 setup from the controversial XM. For this new application, engineers from Bavaria are allegedly dialing the electrified powertrain to 718 hp. The twin-turbo 4.4-liter gasoline engine is said to be good for 577 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) whereas the electric motor is rated at 194 hp and 280 Nm (207 lb-ft).

BMW M5 Spy Photos

11 Photos

As impressive as the combined output might be, one leaked piece of information has us worried. The new BMW M5 is said to weigh a colossal 2,435 kilograms (5,368 pounds). Surely that can't be right? Well, it just might. The new Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid has precisely the same curb weight if we're looking at the German DIN figure that considers a driver. Provided the figure is accurate, it means the new M5 is 453 kg (998 lbs) heavier than its predecessor, the F90.

Why didn't BMW just use the V8 alone and call it a day? After all, that would've made it a lot lighter by eschewing the hybrid bits. It likely has to do with increasingly stringent emissions regulations, particularly in countries part of the European Union. An M5 powered solely by an internal combustion engine would've been too much of a gas guzzler.

That said, a plug-in hybrid setup is effective when the owner regularly charges the battery. Otherwise, you're just carrying that extra weight for nothing, effectively increasing fuel consumption compared to an equivalent car equipped with a pure ICE setup. Speaking of the battery, the next-generation M5 is said to use a lithium-ion pack with a usable energy content of 18.6 kWh. It would be less than the 25.7 kWh of juice available in the XM.

The M5's rumored weight is a cause for concern but seeing the glass half full, the sedan would still be 606 lbs (275 kg) lighter than the XM. On the other hand, the new M5 is 287 lbs (130 kg) heavier than the i5 M60, a dual-motor EV. The insider talks about the sedan version, but let's keep in mind there will also be a wagon. Codenamed G99, the M5 Touring is likely to be heavier since wagons typically weigh a bit more than their sedan counterparts.

Predictably, the seventh-generation M5 will be a huge car. The report alleges it's going to be 1.4 in (36 mm) longer and 2.7 in (70 mm) wider than a regular 5 Series Sedan. Doing the math, expect the high-performance saloon to stretch at 200.6 in (5096 mm) long and 77.5 in (1970 mm) wide. BMW is extending the wheelbase a bit due to a revised suspension geometry, so the distance between the axles will grow beyond 117.9 in (2995 mm).

BMW M5 Touring New Spy Photos

12 Photos

The same BMW insider claims that 20-inch wheels will be mounted at the front axle with 285/40/20 tires while the rear will accommodate 21-inch wheels with 295/35/21 tires. He also alleges an update slated to arrive in early 2027 will bring the Panoramic Vision, which is marketing jargon for a new head-up display as wide as the dashboard. The HUD will premiere next year in the first Neue Klasse-based EV.

The M5 Sedan is apparently scheduled to enter production in July this year, followed in November by the wagon. BMW intends to produce the saloon version until February 2031. Logic tells us the world premiere is happening in the next few months but we'll likely see only the sedan first, with the long-roof model to arrive later in the year.