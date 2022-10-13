Listen to this article

The Rezvani Vengeance debuted earlier this month, its angular aesthetics hiding a Cadillac Escalade underneath. However, Rezvani did more than add a new body to the luxury SUV, and the extent of those modifications is evident in the configurator. The SUV has a $249,000 starting price, but the expansive list of outlandish options can take the price to over $630,000. Let's dig in.

The three priciest options are Executive Seating, the Military Package, and the supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The engine comes from the Escalade V and produces 682 horsepower (501 kilowatts) and 653 pound-feet (885 Newton-meters) of torque. The engine is a $125,000 upgrade, and the optional sports exhaust is another $4,500. A 3.0-liter Duramax diesel and a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 are also available.

Gallery: Rezvani Vengeance Configurator

8 Photos

The Executive Seating option adds reclining seats with massage, heat, and ventilation. Customers can choose either a starry night headliner or an overhead light, but other goodies include a big-screen TV, Apple TV, and iPads. Add another $125,000 to the price tag if you want this. The standard setup is seven seats, with eight being a $1,500 option.

The most outlandish option is the $95,000 Military Package. This includes bulletproof glass, body armor, EMP protection, run-flat military tires, a smoke screen, a reinforced suspension, electrified door handles, strobe lights, underside explosive protection, and thermal night vision. The pack doesn’t forget the passengers, featuring seven bulletproof vests, seven bulletproof helmets, gas masks, a first aid kit, and a hypothermia kit.

Rezvani offers a $4,500 rifle compartment, a $1,000 center console safe, and a $2,500 off-grid solar panel package. Customers can pay $4,500 to install a 12,000-pound winch, while a roof-mounted LED light bar adds $2,750 to the price tag. A heavy-duty tow package, rated at 8,200 lbs, is $3,500, the same price as the tire inflation/deflation kit. Embroidered headrests are an extra $1,500.

The company offers the Vengeance in six primary colors for free, which are available in satin and gloss finishes. Rezvani offers a camouflage color for $7,500, but the company will add bespoke paint for $10,000 and a personalized puddle light logo for $2,000. Configure yours here.

Gallery: 2023 Rezvani Vengence