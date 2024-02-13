Automakers don't usually let the general public drive their concept cars. Toyota must have a lot of confidence in its enthusiasts, as it's letting a few lucky fans get behind the wheel of its AE86 BEV Concept as part of a lottery in Japan.

Folks can apply to the lottery from February 13 through February 26. If you win, you'll have to pay the equivalent of $133 (20,000 yen) to get the chance to drive the AE86 BEV, originally introduced at the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon, around Toyota City for three hours.

Toyota doesn't say how many winners it's selecting, but there are 13 three-hour slots available, so that's likely the number of winners who will be able to take the AE86 BEV for a drive.

The AE86 BEV's motor comes from the Tundra i-Force Max hybrid pickup, capable of 94 horsepower and 111 pound-feet of torque, with power running to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. For comparison, the original 1.6-liter 4A-GEU engine was rated at 128 horsepower and 110 pound-feet of torque back when it was new.

The battery is from the Lexus NX 450h+ PHEV, adding up to a total weight of 2,359 pounds — heavy for an AE86 but impressively light by EV standards. Inside, there are a pair of Bride bucket seats and diamond-pattern steel panels on the floor. The Lexus-sourced battery occupies the area originally for the rear seats and cargo area.

Unfortunately, the winners don't get to recreate Initial D in their rented AE86 BEV. The lottery rules specifically prohibit drifting and driving through mountain passes, among other types of spirited motoring. And if the drivers damage or wreck the AE86 BEV, they're on the hook for repairs. Despite all of the rules, we still think it'll be worthwhile for true Toyota enthusiasts.