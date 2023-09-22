Toyota is sprucing up the GR86 for the 2024MY in Japan where the rear-wheel-drive sports coupe is getting a special edition to mark four decades since the original AE86. Available with a manual or an automatic transmission, the retro-flavored variant is limited to 200 units and gets an assortment of tweaks inside and out. It's based on the locally offered RZ trim and can be had in either white or red with black stripes sending an Initial D vibe.

The special variant gets 18-inch wheels with a dark gray metallic finish and wrapped in 215/40 R18 tires. In addition, Toyota gives the side mirror caps and prominent trunk lid spoiler a black finish to contrast the body paint. Inside, there's a black and red theme along with a "Since 1983 40th" logo on the door cards to complement the decal mounted on the outside.

2024 Toyota GR86 AE86 40th Anniversary Edition (JDM)

19 Photos

The 40th Anniversary Edition is more than just about cosmetic changes since Toyota also installs upgraded Brembo ventilated disc brakes and Sachs absorbers. These two goodies are also being offered for the regular 2024 GR86 as optional equipment provided you order the car in the SZ trim or higher. Overall, the changes mirror those of the Trueno Edition launched for the 2024MY in the United States where the Performance Pack includes those Brembo and Sachs upgrades.

Toyota Japan wants 3,822,000 yen ($25,800) for the version equipped with the manual gearbox and 3,920,00 yen ($26,430) if you order the automatic. It projects demand will exceed the planned production run, in which case there will be a lottery organized to determine who will be given the opportunity to buy the car.

Today's unveiling of the 2024 Toyota GR86 AE86 40th Anniversary Edition coincides with the release of a 2024 Subaru BRZ STI Sport, which is basically the Japanese version of the BRZ tS for the United States.