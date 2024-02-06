Back in 2020, Koenigsegg founder and CEO Christian Von Koenigsegg predicted a 330-mph top speed for its newest hypercar, the Jesko Absolut. That would make it the fastest production car on the planet, beating out juggernauts like the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ and the Hennessey Venom F5. Now, Koenigsegg is planning to see if those simulations are accurate.

In an interview with Swedish-language site Carup, Koenigsegg revealed plans to set a top speed record with the Jesko Absolut sometime in 2024.

"Hopefully we can go for the record already this year," he said. "We are currently looking for a straight stretch that is long enough and where the traffic can be shut down, it is not entirely easy. It will probably not be in Sweden, but abroad."

Those familiar with top speed record attempts will remember when Koenigsegg previously set the record for fastest production car in 2017 using an Agera RS, with an average speed of 277.9 mph. Koenigsegg performed the test on a closed stretch of public highway in the middle of the Nevada desert, rather than a race track or runway strip.

And unlike competitors, who set their speeds in one direction or with a car not homologated for road use, Koenigsegg set a speed in both directions and took an average, enough to get the record certified with Guinness.

"Bugatti has only driven in one direction and with a car in a specification that customers cannot buy," Koenigsegg told Carup. "Even SSC's record is set with a car that is not homologated for road use. Our record with the Koenigsegg Agera was set with a production car, and the new record attempt will also be made with a series-produced Jesko fully approved for street use."

The Jesko Absolut was designed specifically for straight-line speed. It uses the the 1500-hp twin-turbo V8 powertrain from its sister car, the Jesko Attack, and pairs it to specially designed aerodynamics that reduce drag and improve stability.

"So far, it has not been fully explored exactly how fast the car is," says Koenigsegg. "The drag coefficient is just 0.278 and with the minimal frontal area, the car's gearing and power curve simulations show a possible top speed well north of 500 km/h [310 mph]. Now we want to show what the car is capable of in reality."