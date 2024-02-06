In the near future, Apple hopes everyone will be walking around in its $3,500 Vision Pro headset – you know, just like the post-apocalyptic films from our childhood predicted. But every new technology comes with a learning curve, and some clout chasers are quickly learning that driving while wearing an Apple Vision Pro headset is extremely dangerous.

Videos of people driving while wearing Apple headsets have been circulating online over the past few days. One of the most viewed clips comes from an X user named Dante Lentini, who filmed himself typing away at an AR keyboard while using the hands-free driving system in his Tesla on the highway.

According to Gizmodo, the video was just a prank, bro. Lentini said he only drove the car for 30-40 seconds while wearing the headset, and although there is a police car shown at the end of the clip, Lentini wasn’t "arrested" or even questioned by police, as some have claimed.

The video has since been watched over 24.4 million times at the time of publication.

Tesla drivers seem to be the main culprits in getting behind the wheel of their cars – and Cybertrucks – while wearing the headset. A post on X by @blakestonks shows someone doing the same as Lentini in their Cybertruck (which has garnered more than 17 million views).

TikToker Edert Lopez also has several other clips posted on his account of people wearing headsets and getting behind the wheel of their Teslas, including a clip of someone exiting a Cybertruck that has nearly 8 million views.

But Tesla drivers aren’t the only ones.

A video reposted by the YouTube account Off The Road shows a clip of someone wearing an Apple Vision Pro while behind the wheel of a Lamborghini Huracan. You can see on the speedometer that the driver is going at least 60 miles per hour. It’s unclear who originally published the clip.

The videos have gotten so much attention that Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, issued a warning. In a post to X, Buttigieg references the Cybertruck video saying:

"Reminder—ALL advanced driver assistance systems available today require the human driver to be in control and fully engaged in the driving task at all times."

Apple also wants to make it clear that you should not be using their headset while driving. The company issued a safety information memo that stated: “Never use Apple Vision Pro while operating a moving vehicle, bicycle, heavy machinery, or in any other situations requiring attention to safety.

We know it’s only a matter of time before more bozos get behind the wheel while wearing headsets in an attempt to chase clout. If you’re considering it, please don’t.