BMW is sticking by the manual gearbox, making the three-pedal setup available in more of its vehicles for this year. The 2025 Z4 M40i is now available with a six-speed stick for $70,945 (after the $995 destination fee), $3,500 more than the automatic model and nearly $15,000 more than the manual Toyota Supra.

BMW developed the manual Z4 M40i under the codename Handschalter, which translates to "hand shift" in German. Backing up earlier reports, the modular six-speed manual has modifications specifically for this engine, including tweaks to the gear set and shafts. Plus, there are revisions to the shift lever, its guide, and the parts' connection to the transmission. The company's goal is to give drivers the feeling of having a precise mechanical connection with the drivetrain.

Picking the six-speed manual adds some exciting performance improvements to the Z4. The package includes unique auxiliary springs at the front and rear, and a reinforced anti-roll bar clamp up front. Software revisions to variable-ratio steering system, traction control, M Sport differential, and rear suspension dampers help sharpen the roadster's performance over the automatic car. The wheels measure 19x9 inches up front and 20x10 inches in the back, a big step up over the automatic's 18x9-inch front and 18x10-inch rear wheel setup.

The turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six makes the same 382 horsepower between 5,800 and 6,500 rpm and 369 pound-feet of torque from 1,800 and 5,000 rpm. The Z4 M40i with the six-speed manual can reach 60 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds, a bit slower than the 3.9 seconds it takes for the eight-speed automatic. Top speed for both trims is electronically limited to 155 miles per hour.

A few aesthetic tweaks can help you identify the manual Z4. The roadster comes standard with BMW's Shadowline trim that adds black accents to the side mirror caps, badges, and rear fender flaps. The brake calipers are red. Plus, there are two model-exclusive colors: San Remo Green metallic and BMW Individual Frozen Deep Green metallic, which costs $2,950.

Inside, five shades of Vernasca leather upholstery are available. A cabin with Cognac brown hides, black piping, and high-gloss trim is exclusive to the manual-equipped Z4.

It's worth noting the manual Z4 is $14,450 more expensive than the $56,495 six-speed Supra, a car that shares a vast majority of its architecture, interior, and drivetrain. While we're sure the cars are distinctly different to drive, a near-$15,000 premium for a soft top seems like a lot.

Production of the manual-equipped Z4 will begin in March. Deliveries will start in the late spring or early summer, a BMW spokesperson told Motor1.

Gallery: 2025 BMW Z4 M40i With Six-Speed Manual