Fans of shifting their own gears can rejoice because the 2024 BMW Z4 has been given six-speed manual option in the United States. Production begins in the first quarter of 2024, but no pricing details are available yet.

The six-speed manual is exclusively available for the M40i trim, equipped with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six making 328 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. BMW worked with ZF to develop the six-speed manual specifically for this car. The rear axle assembly is the unit from the BMW M240i, meaning an M Performance limited-slip differential comes included. The shift linkage is reportedly different from the setup the six-speed Supra uses, according to BMW Blog.

Gallery: 2023 BMW Z4

13 Photos

No performance specs are available for the six-speed-equipped Z4. With two fewer cogs than the existing eight-speed automatic, we'd expect it to be a bit slower to 60 miles per hour. However, buyers are trading acceleration for a more engaging driving experience. The roadster with the auto 'box gets to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds.

The manual-equipped Z4 M40i also receives some upgrades over the model with an automatic transmission. It comes with a revised suspension setup that includes stiffer front anti-roll bar mounts and recalibrated adaptive dampers, which should improve handling. Revised steering tuning reportedly offers a more precise feel. The staggered wheel setup includes 19-inchers up front and 20-inch pieces at the back.

A manual Z4 has been a long time coming to the US. There have been lots of rumors about its development, especially after Toyota introduced one for the 2023 Supra. The Japanese model's transmission was a derivative of one from the four-cylinder Z4 available in some markets. With manual transmissions disappearing from new cars every day, we're glad there's at least one car out there breaking the trend.