In 2022, Bugatti finally chopped off the Chiron's roof to create the Mistral. An achingly gorgeous roadster, the open-top hypercar is limited to 99 units, the first of which will be delivered this year. If you're not among the original buyers, now's your chance to buy one. But it'll cost you.

While the original customers agreed to pay the princely sum of about €5 million plus taxes, the build slot on Mobile.de commands a substantial premium. It's available for €8,539,900. The net price is an eye-watering €7.9 million, so still €2.9M more than the original sticker price. After factoring in taxes, you're looking at spending approximately $9.3 million at current exchange rates.

2024 Bugatti Mistral

Although it's unquestionably an expensive beauty, the Mistral has the potential of becoming a collector's item. Not just because of its rarity but also due to the reason it's the very last model from Molsheim with the W16 engine. A potential buyer will probably justify the exorbitant asking price by hoping the car's value will increase in time. Since you're effectively buying a build slot, the car hasn't been built yet. The listing mentions it'll be available for delivery in four months.

A follow-up to the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, the Mistral is not a convertible since it doesn't have a roof at all. Well, yes and no. It seems to have a temporary clip-on top made from fabric. A prototype was spotted weeks ago with an enclosed cabin, but all the official images show the car without a top.

Bugatti wants the W16's epilogue to double as the fastest roadster in the world. Its predecessor did 254.04 mph (408.84 km/h) back in 2013 but the new hypercar with endless headroom is likely to go even faster since it has nearly 400 hp more. The Mistral uses the same quad-turbo 8.0-liter engine specification as the Chiron Super Sport 300+, packing a colossal 1,577 hp.

The Mistral and track-only Bolide are the final Bugatti models in the W16 era but a new hypercar is on the horizon. It's unclear what will power it but we're happy to know the French marque isn't abandoning combustion engines just yet.