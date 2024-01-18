A few months back, Honda announced that it would reintroduce the Civic hybrid to the US, and now, we have our first look. It's also the debut of the 2025 Civic facelift, which will roll out across the model lineup. The changes are fairly subtle, but impactful.

The front fascia looks more sculptured, with a larger grille and lower intake, and new body-color trim around the headlights. To us, it recalls the current BMW 3 Series, and while modern BMW design is often criticized, it's not bad thing here. Honda didn't reveal as much of the rear as the front, but it looks like the taillights are a bit smoked out. A small change that has a decent visual impact. This Sport Touring Hybrid model also has prominent body-color side skirts, and a very handsome set of diamond-cut six-spoke wheels.

Honda also says the new Civic will get "feature enhacements." We suspect that means the updated infotainment system from the new Accord, among other things. In the past, Civic facelifts have also included mechanical upgrades for the sporty Si and Type R, and we're eager to see what Honda has in the works.

Dealers will receive their first Civic Hybrids this summer, and Honda says electrified models should account for around 40 percent of sales. Honda has been big on hybrids of late, with a greater emphasis on hybrid models for the Accord and CR-V. In a news release, the company said that it sold 361,457 CR-V Hybrids in 2023, making it the most popular hybrid vehicle in the US.

Honda announced other product plans for 2024 on Thursday, including updates for the Acura RDX and MDX crossovers. Acura will also add a new, small crossover to its lineup to sit alongside the newly revived Integra.