Ford is set to continue a long tradition of helping good causes by auctioning the inaugural 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse, all in the name of charity. The sports car will go under the hammer during Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale 2024 on January 27.

The first assembled Dark Horse is finished in Blue Ember Metallic. The equipment includes Recaro sports seats, accent stripes, and the Handling and Appearance packages. A MagneRide suspension, a K-brace Torsen rear differential, and a set of Pirelli Trofeo RS tires on staggered wheels are also part of the factory-fitted enhancements.

Just like any other Mustang Dark Horse, VIN 001 has a 5.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 engine under the hood with 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque. The power reaches exclusively the rear wheels through a Tremec six-speed manual gearbox.

As a reminder, the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse starts at $60,850 with destination and handling taxes included. There’s no estimate from Barrett-Jackson regarding the sale price of the first produced Dark Horse, though it is probably worth mentioning that the first 2024 Mustang was sold for $490,000 during the same auction event a year ago. Ford says the entire sale price will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) charity organization, which works to prevent and treat type 1 diabetes.