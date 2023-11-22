Saleen – the American tuning company founded by race driver Steve Saleen – was one of the first aftermarket firms in the United States to work on the new Ford Mustang from the S650 generation. Back in April this year, the first teaser image was released and now, Saleen unveils the 2024 White Label Mustang. Why should you be excited? Because there are substantial design revisions, as well as a power boost under the hood.

Starting with the exterior, at a glance, the car may not look radically different but there are changes to the front fascia, including a new hood vent and a new splitter in the lower section of the front bumper, which in turn has a different and more aerodynamic design. The styling looks much subtler compared to the Mustang Dark Horse but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Gallery: 2024 Saleen White Label Mustang

9 Photos

One of the most obvious changes at the back is the new flat decklid spoiler. The bumper diffuser remains mostly unchanged but there’s a yellow accent line that runs through the entire panel and the rear side winglets. That line continues into the side skirts and can be also seen on the front bumper lip spoiler and the grille, next to Saleen’s logo.

We know you are most likely here for the power numbers, though. In stock form, the new Mustang GT generates 480 horsepower from its naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine. Saleen boosts that output to 510 hp, making it 10 hp more powerful than Ford’s own Mustang Dark Horse. Saleen says the mill maintains its original fuel economy and “easy drivability.” Other performance upgrades include a new Gen 5 Racecraft suspension, as well as Saleen brakes and five-spoke wheels.

What’s the price? Saleen wants at least $61,990 for the new 2024 White Label Mustang, making it almost identically priced as the entry-level Mustang Dark Horse. The latter has a starting price tag of $62,150 including destination and a $1,300 gas-guzzler tax. No detailed information is currently available but Saleen says more powerful Yellow Label and Black Label models will follow soon with 745 hp and 800 hp, respectively.