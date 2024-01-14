This video might be tough for Mopar enthusiasts or fans of classic muscle cars. It's not all doom and gloom, however. These rusted, burnt-out Dodges and Plymouths were acquired in the last few years by owners who hope to do something with them... someday. Until that day comes, there are at least six Hemi-powered cars marooned in this menagerie of muscle. Considering these classics could be worth six figures fully restored, that's a lot of potential cash just rotting away.

The location is wisely kept undisclosed in this video from Auto Archeology. Otherwise, we suspect more than a few folks would descend on the collection, nearly all of which are stored outdoors. In total, we are looking at over a dozen cars from the glory days of Mopar muscle, including Dodges, Plymouths, and a single Chrysler. From the General Motors camp we also see two 1965 Pontiac GTOs, and there's a single C2 Chevrolet Corvette perched on the back of a wrecker. Presumably it's being rescued, but that's not why you clicked this post.

You want to know about all the Hemi cars, and there are a few. The video takes us to a 1968 Dodge Coronet RT that, per its VIN, had a legit 426 cubic-inch Hemi V8 from the factory. We say had because the engine is presently not under the hood, and that's the same story for many of the cars featured here. Among them is a 1969 Dodge Super Bee, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner that's also missing the hood and grille, and a 1970 Road Runner that actually looks pretty good overall. Per the VINs, all were equipped with Hemi engines.

And then we come to the barn. Tucked inside with missing body panels is a 1970 Hemi Cuda, and it's said to be an original Hemi car. It's parked next to a 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T with a 426 Hemi hood, though the video says it didn't come from the factory that way. Still, these are two supremely desirable vehicles in the classic muscle car world. Last year, Broad Arrow Auctions sold a Hemi Cuda for almost $300,000. And here's one in a barn, bathed in grime with many parts – including the engine – nowhere to be seen. Ouch.

At least it wasn't in a fire. Earlier in the video we see a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner looking basically like a shell. That's because it burned up at some point, causing significant damage to the interior and fiberglass hood. It's not a Hemi car, but it's still a gem with a 440 cubic-inch "six-pack" V8 from the factory that appears to still be there. Believe it or not, this car is slated not for parts but a full restoration. Mopar muscle enthusiasts are nothing if not determined.

Here's hoping a follow-up video comes later showing the eventual fate of these cars. But the clock is ticking. Can any of them be saved in time?