The Plymouth Superbird and its close sibling the Dodge Charger Daytona were NASCAR homologation specials for creating models with cutting-edge aerodynamics for the time. Their rarity makes these machines collectible today. This one lives in the rafters of a heavy-machine repair shop and is awaiting restoration.

The owner purchased this 1970 Plymouth Superbird in the 1980s from a used car dealer in Findlay, Ohio. At some point, "life got in the way," and he stopped driving the car. Eventually, the owner built a scaffold in the shop and placed the car up there with a forklift.

"The previous owner had hauled the car all the way to Chicago for the first guy to buy, and he saw the car and passed, and the guy took it all the way home," the operator of the Auto Archaeology YouTube channel told Motor1.com.

The owner usually keeps the car under a cover, but it's off for this video. Plus, the hood is up so we can see a little into the engine bay. There's a 426-cubic-inch (7.377-liter) Hemi V8 in there. The Superbird was also available with a 440-cubic-inch (7.619-liter) V8.

This one has a body with a vibrant green color and a black vinyl roof. The exterior has some surface rust, dents, and dings. The damage appears minor enough to be repairable but is still visible.

"I just want to impart that he put it in the rafters to keep it out of the way and safe, that there are other things going on I wasn't able to show," Auto Archaeology told us.

The owner is currently restoring another Superbird with the 440-cubic-inch V8 and six-barrel carburetor. When that's done, he might start working on this one.

These aren't the only cool cars in this guy's garage. There's also a Hemi-powered Dodge Dart that is a former drag racer. The body looks great, and all of the pieces appear to be there. Someone needs to dedicate the time to put all of the parts together.

Outside, there's a Plymouth AAR 'Cuda. Although, there's not much of the car left. It's in the woods, and nature appears to be consuming this vehicle back into the Earth. There doesn't appear to be much remaining to restore without a whole lot of work to do.