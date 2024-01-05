In a culmination of extensive research spanning hundreds of hours and three rounds of voting, the 2024 North American Car, Truck, and Utility Vehicle of the Year award winners were officially disclosed. The announcement took place during a press conference jointly hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) and the Automotive Press Association (APA) at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac.

Securing the coveted title of North American Car of the Year was the Toyota Prius and Prius Prime duo, while the North American Truck of the Year accolade went to the Ford Super Duty. The Kia EV9 claimed the title of North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, rounding out the trio of winners in the respective categories.

“Our winners reflect the fact that a modern vehicle must be a combination of style, utility, and technology,” commented NACTOY President Jeff Gilbert. “I commend our fifty jurors for coming up with some excellent choices.”

NACTOY, commemorating its 30th anniversary this year, initiated the awards process in July by unveiling an initial list of 52 eligible vehicles. This list was further refined to 25 vehicles recognized as "The Best of 2024" at the Detroit Auto Show in September. Subsequently, the selection was narrowed down to a final set of 9 exceptional finalists, which were revealed at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Last year, the Acura Integra won the car category, while the Ford F-150 Lightning was named Best Truck. Kia took home the title of Best SUV with the EV6. Back in 2022, the Ford Bronco grabbed the prize in the SUV segment, the Ford Maverick was crowned as best truck of the year, and the Honda Civic claimed the car of the year win.