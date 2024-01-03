Nissan's sales figures for 2023 are out, with 898,796 units delivered over 22 model lines. One car has us particularly intrigued: The Nissan GT-R. The company managed to sell 390 examples of its all-wheel drive supercar last year, a comically dramatic 584-percent increase over 2022, where it sold just 57 units.

We suspect the boost in sales had a lot to do with the significant refresh given to the GT-R back in January 2023. There are new fascias front and rear for better aerodynamic efficiency and a front limited-slip differential for the hardcore Nismo model. Nissan added a new T-Spec trim, which combines the base powertrain with the Nismo's widened body, suspension, and carbon-ceramic brakes. There are also two new throwback colors available: Millennium jade and Midnight purple.

Still, seeing such a boost is unusual considering the GT-R has gone largely without major changes to the drivetrain or architecture since its release all the way back in 2007. The 2024 model makes roughly the same 565 hp as it has for eight years. Likewise, while the interior has been given meaningful updates, it still very much feels like a time capsule from the 2010s.

But we can see why some buyers might want a car like the GT-R. It may have been considered advanced and hyper-digital in the mid-aughts, but Nissan's competition has taken that even further in the meantime. It still has hydraulic steering, for instance, something you'd be hard-pressed to find in even the most expensive exotics, and there are still lots of real, physical buttons inside. With a curb weight of 3,850 pounds, it's also relatively light for what it is. Keep in mind a new BMW M2 weighs 3,867 lbs.

While we're sure this iteration is likely the last hurrah for the GT-R, we'll be sad to see it go. There's never been anything truly like it on the market, and we suspect there never will be again, even if Nissan decides to make a new one.