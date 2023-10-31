As previously announced, Nissan intends to launch an electric vehicle with all-solid-state batteries (ASSBs) by 2028. These are being developed in-house and are touted as being a "game-changing technology" by doubling the energy density compared to today's liquid lithium-ion batteries. In addition, charging times could be cut to a third. The Japanese automaker wants to put ASSBs in all sorts of cars, including high-performance vehicles.

That also includes the venerable GT-R, which has been in production since late 2007 if we're talking strictly about the current R35 generation. In an interview with Top Gear magazine, the company’s global product boss Ivan Espinosa explained weight is the biggest enemy of supercars, and since current batteries are too heavy, Nissan intends to wait for ASSBs to fully electrify Godzilla. Doubling the energy density would allow the engineers to install a smaller battery that would limit the weight penalty while retaining the 2+2 setup.

Nissan Hyper Force concept

44 Photos

Espinosa went on to say an electric GT-R would have two, three, or even four motors depending on the packaging the development team will want to develop. Four-wheel drive is a given, with one motor driving the front axle and another one powering the rear wheels. Pictured here, the Hyper Force concept introduced last week at the Japan Mobility Show had a massive 1,341 horsepower from a pair of e-motors.

Nissan is already thinking of a future Nismo version featuring a smaller battery to lower weight even further. Espinosa says the regular model would have a bigger pack for longer range while the spicy derivative would be track-oriented by sacrificing range for extra performance by slimming down the battery.

The product boss went on to say an electric GT-R mustn't become a "super exclusive car," suggesting pricing should remain (relatively) affordable rather than entering supercar territory. However, the R35 is already way more expensive than it used to be, having gone on sale in the United States for the 2009 model year at just $69,850. For the 2024MY, it begins at $120,990. Step up to the Nismo variant and you're paying at least $220,990.

With ASSBs still roughly four years away, does it mean the GT-R R35 will soldier on until at least 2028? It's hard to say but we should point out the aging supercar has already been discontinued in Europe due to noise regulations. It's also gone from Australia because of new safety standards it cannot meet.

As a final note, Espinosa is thinking about a far cheaper electric sports car that Nissan could sell to people in their 20s but this one too isn't happening anytime soon.