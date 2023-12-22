The challenge is complete. Dodge produced the final Challenger on Friday, a company spokesperson confirmed to Motor1. The car was an SRT Demon 170 painted in Pitch Black. In June, the automaker held a charity auction where it sold the last available model allocation for an incredible $700,000.

It's unclear whether the final build slot available at auction was also for this last vehicle. Dodge could keep the special Challenger for the brand's own collection. No photos of this car are available at this time.

The company let the Challenger go out with a bang by introducing the SRT Demon 170 in March. It's the new king of the muscle car power wars, making 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet of torque when running on E85 fuel. Even on E10 gas, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 produces 900 hp and 810 lb-ft. The car can cover the quarter-mile in 8.91 seconds at 151.17 mph, according to Dodge's official specs.

It looks like the Challenger is going to end its final year as a sales success, too. As of the third quarter of 2023, Dodge had moved 35,350 Challengers, and Ford had delivered 35,315 Mustangs – a difference of just 35 cars. Chevrolet Camaro was a distant third place, selling 24,688 vehicles in the first nine months of the year.

The Dodge lineup won't be absent from the muscle car wars for long, but the new model will be radically different from the current Challenger. The Charger Daytona will reportedly be on sale by late 2024 as an electric vehicle allegedly making as much as 880 hp in the top trim and over 400 hp in the base model.

A rumor indicates there would eventually be a Charger without the Daytona branding using a combustion engine. It would allegedly use the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six available with 420 hp or 510 hp in the Jeep Wagoneer, depending on the trim level.