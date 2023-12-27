In the wake of the untimely passing of the motorsport icon Ken Block, the automotive world still mourns the loss of a visionary whose passion for high-octane adventures left an indelible mark on enthusiasts worldwide. Block, renowned for his fearless approach to motorsports and viral Gymkhana videos, not only showcased extraordinary driving skills but also had an affinity for crafting one-of-a-kind vehicles. Among his notable creations, the 2009 Ford F-150 RaptorTRAX, featured in a few different YouTube videos, has surfaced on the market, offering enthusiasts an opportunity to own a piece of Block's legacy.

SVC Offroad played a pivotal role in shaping the RaptorTRAX's identity. The interior underwent significant modifications, with the roll cage reworked for additional headroom and a rear bed cage system designed for safety in the event of a flip. The truck features Recaro Sportster leather and suede seats, a quick-release BBQ for impromptu celebrations, a waterproof outdoor stereo system, and a Warn winch.

The exterior of the RaptorTRAX is a true sight to behold, draped in a distinctive Monster Energy Livery adorned with Hoonigan logos, Ken Block skull decals, and color-matched Fifteen52 wheels. Custom Glassworks Unlimited fiberglass fenders and tubular bumpers complete the aggressive aesthetic.

The highlight of this off-road marvel has to be the set of Mattracks 105M1-A1 truck tracks, capable of conquering diverse terrains from mud and gravel to rocks and snow. King shocks, SVC-built upper and lower control arms, SVC long bars, and underbody skid plates ensure optimal performance in the backcountry. Power comes from a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, which replaced the stock naturally aspirated 5.4-liter V8.

LBI Limited lists this monster truck for sale with a price of $195,000. The same company has also sold a number of other cars previously owned by Ken Block, including a 2011 Ford Fiesta GYM3, the Hoonitruck, and Block’s personal 1986 Ford RS200.