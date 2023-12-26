A one-of-a-kind 1990 Mercedes-Benz 300E has surfaced on the online marketplace and it is far from being an ordinary W124. This eccentric sedan has undergone a radical transformation, morphing into a vehicular tribute to the iconic Mad Max franchise. Earlier this year, we talked with the guy who created this unique Mercedes and it turns out that car is now listed for sale.

The backbone of this machine is now a chassis and powertrain sourced from an ML430 (W163 generation), infusing the sedan with formidable off-road capabilities. The exterior is adorned with a plethora of bespoke modifications, featuring a meticulously crafted replica MG42 machine gun mounted on the roof.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz 300E for sale

19 Photos

The Mad Max makeover doesn't stop there. The car sports a fully functional steam whistle, adding an audible element to its dystopian aesthetic. Other eye-catching additions include a robust front brush guard, auxiliary lights illuminating the road ahead, a Mercedes 190E rear wing mounted boldly on the hood, and an unconventional ammo box ingeniously converted into a battery holder on the passenger-side front fender.

Step inside this uniquely customized 300E, and you'll discover a typical W124 arrangement. The interior features leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, air conditioning, and power windows for added convenience – all you’ll need to survive the Apocalypse.

Underneath the hood lies a 4.3-liter V8 engine generating 268 horsepower and 288 pound-feet of torque. Mated to a five-speed automatic transmission and Mercedes’ 4Matic all-wheel-drive system, this beast is ready to conquer both the road and off-road terrain.

While this Mad Max-inspired marvel is a sight to behold, it's not without its quirks. The instrument cluster has been replaced, leading to an uncertain odometer reading, marked as True Mileage Unknown (TMU). The discerning eye might catch misaligned gaps on the dashboard, a tear on the driver seat’s outer bolster, cracks on the interior wood trim, and some stains on the upholstery and interior carpet.

You have about 24 hours to bid on this Mad Max-themed Merc. The highest bid so far is $4,300 and the car is listed with no reserve.