We’ve seen plenty of restomods based on Porsche and BMW models. For reasons unknown, Mercedes-Benz doesn’t seem to be especially attractive for tuning companies focused on restomods but finally, there’s a proper upgrade project for one of the automaker’s most famous models from the past. The Mercedes 190E Evo II will be relaunched in a modernized form by the German motorsport and engineering firm HWA.

Let’s start with a little history first. When Mercedes decided to race the 190E in DTM, it had to launch a homologation series and that’s how the 190E Evo I model was born. In March 1990, an upgraded version of the sports sedan was launched and all 502 units planned for production were sold before the car was unveiled. Those cars are extremely rare these days but HWA is now working on a new run of 100 units that are heavily modernized.

Gallery: Mercedes-Ben 190E Evo II restomod by HWA

3 Photos

The company doesn’t say whether it will use existing cars for its restomod project but that doesn’t seem likely considering it’s almost impossible to find one for sale. HWA says it will build “a furious interpretation” of the legend equipped with “state-of-the-art technologies.” Production will be limited to just 100 examples and won’t begin until late 2025.

The original 190 Evo II used a 2.5-liter engine with a peak output of 232 horsepower at 7,200 rpm and 181 pound-feet of torque at 5,000 rpm, making it the most powerful member of the 190E family. Unfortunately, HWA doesn't have detailed specifications for its upgraded model available at this time. Substantial changes are coming to the powertrain, chassis, brakes, aerodynamics, and safety. Initial sketches of the reborn Evo II show a mildly redesigned sports sedan with a giant wing at the back.

Just like the original car which was quite pricey when new, the modernized performance sedan won’t come cheap. HWA says the starting price will be 714,000 Euros without VAT, which translates to around $780,500 with current exchange rates. The German firm is currently working on a partnership with Curated, a US-based restomod company, which will help HWA with the development and production of the 190E Evo II for the modern era.