Lexus introduces the 2025 model year for the UX hybrid, which brings a new and stronger powertrain dubbed 300h. There are other smaller tweaks for the hybrid crossover, including a new exterior color and others.

At the heart of the 2025 UX 300h is the automaker’s fifth-generation hybrid system, marking the first time it is installed in a Lexus product. The system pairs an inline four-cylinder 2.0-liter gas engine with two motor-generators via a planetary-type continuously variable transmission. The outcome is a robust 196 horsepower, up from last year’s 181 hp.

Gallery: 2025 Lexus UX 300h

24 Photos

A hybrid transaxle and a lightweight lithium-ion battery contribute to the enhanced power output while ensuring optimal energy efficiency, Lexus explains. There’s a compact 60-cell battery that is now situated beneath the rear seat for improved passenger comfort and storage capacity.

The 2025 UX 300h also introduces shift-by-wire technology to the UX range, meaning there’s no mechanical connection between the gear shifter and transmission but electrical signals. The automaker promises it delivers a quicker and more seamless shifting experience. Thanks to the more powerful hybrid powertrain and the new shift-by-wire tech, the crossover sprints to 60 miles per hour in 7.9 seconds in AWD form.

Speaking of all-wheel drive, for those seeking more grip, the UX 300h can be equipped with E-Four. This system features a permanent synchronous motor at the rear axle, providing near-instantaneous drive force application in low-grip or acceleration scenarios.

Last but not least, the 2025 MY also brings Copper Crest as a new exterior color option for the model. The crossover’s extensive palette now includes Caviar, Obsidian, Redline, Nori Green Pearl, Grecian Water, Cloudburst Gray, Iridium, and Eminent White Pearl hues. Standard on all hybrid UX models are 18-inch run-flat tires.

The UX will be offered with hybrid power in the United States, as well as a fully-electric model. Pricing for the UX 300h will be announced next year with sales scheduled to begin shortly after.