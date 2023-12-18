Bad news, General Motors fans. A select number of 2024 model-year Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks could experience a split in the metal on the passenger side roof, resulting in a stop-sale from the company.

An official document published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that approximately 3,067 vehicles are being inspected as part of a field action covering half-ton trucks as well as 2500 and 3500 models. A message from GM to dealers dated November 20 states that vehicles involved in the field action were placed on a stop-delivery in October. The exact cause for the split isn't mentioned, but the damage occurs on the passenger side at the roof panel joint underneath the molding.

If a crack is found, the document advises dealers to weld it up. This obviously involves removing a few things from the interior, such as roof rail airbags on the passenger side. Techs are told to add anti-corrosion material and seam sealer to the underside of the weld, then repaint the outer roof.

It's unclear exactly how long it will take to remedy all affected trucks and thus lift the stop-sale. The initial step began in October, but in a statement to Motor1, a GM spokesperson confirmed the stop-sale was still in place:

"We can confirm a small number of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups may have been built with a roof panel split defect. A stop-sale is in place as the impacted vehicles are identified and repaired."

Presently, there are no official recalls for the 2024 Silverado or Sierra, at least in half-ton trim. A small number of 2500 and 3500 trucks (3,893 total) are under recall for potential problems with the steering gear shaft.